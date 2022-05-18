ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego metro area among top foreign-born populations in US

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego metropolitan area is known for its diversity, and according to a new study, it ranks as one of the top foreign-born populations in the U.S.

The Pew Research Center found that U.S. foreign-born population accounts for one-fifth (44 million) of the world’s migrants.

In the San Diego metro area, the study from BackgroundChecks.org shows immigrants make up 22.9% of the population at 762,260 out of 3,323,970 people, compared to 13.5% nationally. Mexico is the most common country of origin.

“Over one-fourth of California’s population is foreign-born—mostly coming from Mexico—making California the top state for immigrants,” BackgroundChecks.org stated on their website.

San Diego has more than $840,000 to be reclaimed by residents

The online directory and portal compiled a list of the biggest metros with the most immigrants, finding that Mexico claims the largest number of U.S. immigrants, accounting for 24.8% of the foreign-born population.

About one million immigrants arrive in the U.S. each year, with the most common region for new immigrants being Asia, which recently surpassed Hispanic countries, according to the Pew Research Center. Chinese and Indian immigrant populations make up a collective 12.2% of the foreign-born population in the U.S., the study reveals.

Other areas in California that made the top 15 list include the metro areas of Sacramento, Riverside, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Jose.

