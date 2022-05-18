ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Police investigating shots fired outside of Simmons Bank Arena following North Little Rock graduation

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating shots fired Tuesday night outside of Simmons Bank Arena following the North Little Rock High School graduation.

Police have confirmed that they responded to reports of a series of gunshots and are actively investigating.

No word yet on injuries or arrest.

Little Rock police: 1 dead in shooting at downtown gas station

Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
