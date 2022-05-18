Police investigating shots fired outside of Simmons Bank Arena following North Little Rock graduation
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating shots fired Tuesday night outside of Simmons Bank Arena following the North Little Rock High School graduation.
Police have confirmed that they responded to reports of a series of gunshots and are actively investigating.
No word yet on injuries or arrest.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation gets underway.
