Dallas County, TX

Deed case featured on WFAA results in theft indictment

 2 days ago
DALLAS — Fifteen months ago, retired schoolteacher Arnold Young left his family a small real estate empire valued at more than a million dollars -- or so his family thought. But within weeks of Young’s death at 82, his family found that deeds transferring ownership of nine of Young’s houses had...

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HUBBARD, MICHAEL LON; W/M; POB: AZLE TX; ADDRESS: HALTOM CITY TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KELLER, TX
He was convicted of killing his parents in North Texas. His family's opinions are still divided

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Did Brandon Woodruff murder his parents to cover up a secret double life?. That's what ABC's "20/20" looks into this Friday night, May 20, at 8 p.m. The new “20/20” report will feature Woodruff’s first TV interview since his 2009 conviction with ABC News anchor John Quiñones, in which he claims his innocence and discusses how he feels anti-gay bias influenced the investigation.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
Homicide at 5051 Mexicana Road

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m., Dallas Police responded to 5051 Mexicana Road, after an unidentified female victim was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence at the scene. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Shooting on Royal Lane

The Dallas Police Department has charged Jeremy Smith with four additional counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for a total of seven charges. These charges stem from the four other people inside the salon that were not injured. The bond for these charges will be set by a magistrate.
DALLAS, TX
Father of Dallas toddler attacked by coyote reveals how son is doing

UPDATED: A coyote has been shot dead and will be tested for rabies after a Dallas toddler in Lake Highlands was attacked on Tuesday, officials said late Wednesday. Marlo Clingman, a Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman, confirmed the shooting, saying that it was killed by another agency. Original story: As a...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Police: Information Needed About Person Who Abandoned Pitbull

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in animal cruelty case involving an abandoned Pitbull. Police say that on Wednesday. May 11 at around 7:00 p.m. someone in an a dark-colored pick-up truck abandoned the grey Pitbull in the 1700 block of Berkley Road.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas County sheriff IDs remains found in well by mushroom hunters

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they had identified the human remains that mushroom hunters found in a well earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains are of 60-year-old Kevin Rogers of Springfield. His remains were found by mushroom hunters in a well near...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
PLANO, TX
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an apartment Monday night. Officers said it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Taylor and Burton Street. Police said Bashari Muhammad Whitfield took a phone from a victim during...
SHERMAN, TX
Some judges accused of not working enough, as Dallas County spends millions on ‘backlog’ courts

That’s more than 30 percent fewer cases. Lower disposition numbers of some criminal judges in Dallas County have led county commissioners to accuse them of not working full days. And the county is under pressure to clear a pandemic-induced backlog of many thousands of criminal cases. Tens of millions of dollars in state grants are at stake if the county doesn’t close 90% of its cases, averaged over five years, by early August.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
