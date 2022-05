This is an opinion column. Is the glass half full or half empty? Sometimes it’s all in how you look at it. There was a time--not so very long ago--when it would have been hard to imagine the current visibility of women in Alabama politics. But here we are with a woman governor in Kay Ivey, who will likely be re-elected, and Katie Britt leading the polls in the heavily-contested US Senate race. One of Ivey’s key challengers is yet another woman, Lindy Blanchard.

