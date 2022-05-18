ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efficient CRISPR/Cas9 nickase-mediated genome editing in an in vitro model of mucopolysaccharidosis IVA

By AndrÃ©s Felipe Leal
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMucopolysaccharidosis IVA (MPS IVA) is a lysosomal storage disorder (LSD) caused by mutations in gene encoding for GALNS enzyme. Lack of GALNS activity leads to the accumulation of glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) keratan sulfate and chondroitin 6-sulfate. Although enzyme replacement therapy has been approved since 2014 for MPS IVA, still there is an...

www.nature.com

