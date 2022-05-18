Efficient CRISPR/Cas9 nickase-mediated genome editing in an in vitro model of mucopolysaccharidosis IVA

To date, no study has reported the objective metabolic laboratory findings worldwide or the comorbidities for MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease (MD) using a population-based design in Asian populations. The aim of this study was to investigate the comorbidities and associated factors for MD using the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. This retrospective population-based study was conducted using a data from the National Sample Cohort database from 2009 to 2015. We only enrolled patients whose records showed a prescription for MD medicine and audiometry findings as well as an appropriate diagnostic code. We also included a matched cohort without MD who were enrolled randomly and matched for sex, age, year of diagnosis, income level, and residential area with the MD group with a ratio of 10:1. We evaluated comorbidities including autoimmune, allergic, metabolic diseases and cancer and the health screening data including general characteristics (height, weight, waist circumference, body mass index, and blood pressure), laboratory findings (fasting glucose, cholesterol, triglyceride, high-density lipoproteintryglyceride (HDL) cholesterol, low-density lipoproteintryglyceride cholesterol, hemoglobin, creatinine, aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase, and gamma-glutamyltrans- peptidase (rGT)), and general health behaviors (smoking, alcohol, and exercise) of the MD group, and compared these characteristics with those of the MD-free control group. A total of 2,013 and 20,130 participants were included in the MD and MD-free control groups (1,640 and 15,458 for health screening data). We found the increase in incidence of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma, decrease in systolic blood pressure, HDL cholesterol, and rGT, and less frequent alcohol consumption and less prevalent smoking in the MD group. No significant differences were observed between the groups in the incidence of autoimmune diseases, and cerebro- and cardiovascular disease as well as health screening data and objective laboratory findings. Inconsistence with published studies, the results of this study suggest that the autoimmunity and metabolic disorder, and skeletal growth might not be associated with the onset of MD. Another well-designed study for other races will be needed to the generalization of this study results.

