Law enforcement recognized at Tuesday night’s banquet, a part of National Police Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police, an armed teenager opened fire, trying to steal a lawnmower. This is 18-year-old Tremichael Richardson. Mobile Police says he has a couple of street names he goes by, too: “Tremichael Cherry” and “T-Mike.” Last month, investigators say a private yard company crew was working a yard on Crest Brook Drive in South Mobile. They went back to their trailer to get some more equipment, and that’s when they found trouble instead. According to MPD, they caught Richardson stealing a lawnmower. He’d put it in the back of a car he was driving. When the workers yelled at him, Richardson pulled out a gun and started shooting at them. They ran off, and he sped off in the car. No one was hurt, and eventually, the lawnmower was recovered, but there’s been no sign of Richardson. However, police believe he’s still in the area.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO