The Caddo Parish Commission recently proposed new, even tighter gun legislation. The new ordinance, put forth by Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says it would make it illegal to have a gun in your vehicle that has a magazine holding 20 or more rounds of ammunition in the weapon. The ordinance also carries penalties for those caught violating this law. I think I understand the intent of this new legislation. It was said it's to "go after" the offenders of these drive-by shootings that have seemingly exploded in number and frequency in recent months/weeks. But there are several issues with this new propositon.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO