SWIMNASTICS

Bodybuilding coach Charles Glass is known for his detailed workout routines but took the time to address some of the growing problems in the sport. In a recent YouTube video, Glass discusses the dangers of PEDs and explains that people are seeking fast gains instead of building muscle slowly. Charles...
Your body needs cholesterol, but too much of it can build up in your bloodstream and stick to artery walls. This narrows your arteries, reducing the flow of blood to your heart and raising your heart attack risk. Here are some of the ways to keep your cholesterol under control with food.
Physical therapy may help ease arthritis symptoms, reduce the need for pain medication, and even delay or negate the need for surgery. Physical therapy for arthritis may include exercises to improve joint mobility and tips on posture and movement that can help a person work around pain and avoid injuries.
For many people who have psoriatic arthritis, waking up is not the highlight of the day. Joint pain and stiffness are often most severe in the mornings. Inflammatory activity can surge at night because of your body’s circadian rhythms. Plus, the lack of movement while you sleep can contribute to the pain and discomfort you wake up to.
Having a little belly fat is both normal and healthy, as it helps protect your organs and insulate your body. However, too much fat—especially visceral fat—is not healthy. There are two types of belly fat: subcutaneous and visceral. Subcutaneous belly fat is the fat that is found under...
People battling with their weight who are unable to do aerobic exercise can hit the gym instead and still see positive results. Despite the commonly held belief aerobic exercise is essential for weight loss, an Edith Cowan University (ECU) study conducted at the Exercise Medicine Research Institute (EMRI) has found resistance training can also have positive results—in conjunction with reducing calorie intake.
