Pensacola, FL

Pensacola mother mourns her son after suspects in his death are accused of another murder

By Stephen Moody
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, FL. (WALA) - Two suspects in Pensacola are charged with murder after text messages revealed conversations detailing the plan to kill the victim. The victim 24-year-old Andrew Howard was the half-brother of one of the suspects. Ellis Clark and Nicholas wells were charged while awaiting trial for the...

