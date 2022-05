CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop last year, is sharing his story in his first sit-down TV interview. Yanez was wounded in the Aug. 7, 2021, shooting in West Englewood that killed his partner, Officer Ella French. Rick Caballero -- the founder of the Brotherhood for the Fallen in the Southwest Side's Clearing community -- has now created a new podcast called "Served Twice by Choice." Yanez will be one of the first guests on the podcasts, and CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO