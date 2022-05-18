ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See when Harmony Barber Shop reopens at Magic Kingdom

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
Harmony Barber Shop reopens this summer at Magic Kingdom.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Guests at Magic Kingdom will soon be able to get a haircut with a dash of pixie dust again.

Harmony Barber Shop, a staple on Main Street U.S.A. since Magic Kingdom opened more than 50 yeas ago, will soon offer “the world’s most magical haircut” again beginning July 31, Disney announced Tuesday in a blog post.

Harmony Barber Shop closed with the rest of the park due to the pandemic, and has remained closed despite the resort’s reopening. It is famous for offering the “My First Haircut” experience to youngsters.

A limited number of reservations for the experience will open up in the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28, Disney said.

Walk-ins will also be accepted based on availability, Disney said.

“We look forward to providing families with magical memories in the whimsical nostalgia of a bygone era,” Disney said in the blog post.

Disney also said that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom will also reopen its doors sometime later this year. The experience transforms children into young princesses and shining knights.

