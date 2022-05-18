ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

City of Hoover gearing up to host SEC Baseball Tournament and The World Games

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1wi8_0fhgyTNK00

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The city of Hoover is gearing up for the SEC Baseball Tournament next week. The Hoover Met is expected to be packed with fans as the city welcomes 12 teams and their fans.

This comes after the city just wrapped up the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament, so the city has had its hands full this month. But, these events are just a practice run for the biggest event, The World Games. Softball will be hosted at the Hoover Met during the games.

World Games searching for Hype Squad members

Mayor Frank Brocato said he is excited to showcase Hoover on a national and international scale.

“You’ll see around the Met it’s just developed spectacularly. And with walking distance now you can go to a brewery, restaurants, ice cream, whatever,” Brocato said. “Everything is right there for you and we’re excited about that and we’re excited to showcase our city.”

The Hoover Met has a new lighting package just in time for these big events. Mayor Brocato said this will enhance the experience for fans, coaches and players.

The SEC Baseball Tournament kicks off one week from Tuesday on May 24. The World Games begin on July 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama softball prepares for NCAA Regionals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama softball earned the No. 6 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Tide will be joined by Stanford, Murray State and Chattanooga. Regional action will begin Friday, May 20 at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide (41-11) will face Chattanooga (29-25) at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

SEC reprimands Saban, Fisher for comments they directed at one another

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The head of the Southeastern Conference is reprimanding two head coaches of dominant college football teams for words that were exchanged between the two through the media over the last 24 hours. On Thursday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey publicly criticized Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher for talk that […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Hoover, AL
Sports
Hoover, AL
Government
AL.com

Alabama adds sharp-shooting transfer from portal

Alabama added to its basketball roster Wednesday night via the transfer portal. Dominick Welch, previously of St. Bonaventure, committed to the Crimson Tide via Twitter post. The 6-foot-5 small forward originally from Buffalo averaged double figures in each of the past three season. He scored 12.3 points a game as a senior, playing all 40 minutes in each of the last five games of the season. He scored 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in an NIT semifinal loss to Xavier.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Sec Baseball Tournament#Wiat#The Hoover Met#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Birmingham Bicycle Club hosts 20th Annual ‘Ride for Silence’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday the Birmingham Bicycle Club hosted its 20th annual Ride of Silence. It’s an effort to raise awareness about bicycle safety and honors cyclists who have died while biking on roadways. Dozens of cyclists rode through the streets of downtown Birmingham Wednesday to remember those who have died doing what they […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham chef takes home Alabama Seafood Cook-Off crown

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Birmingham chef Jeffrey Compton wins the seventh annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off competition. Compton is a chef at The Battery in Birmingham. He competed against three other chefs and took the winning prize. The runner-up in the competition is Morgan McWaters from the Depot in Auburn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Linda Coleman-Madison, Democrat, State Senate District 20

Political experience: Alabama State Senate, 4 terms, 2006-present; Alabama House of Representatives, 1 term, 2002-2006; Birmingham City Council, 1985-1997. Professional experience: Retired from the City of Birmingham, where she was the ADA compliance administrator in the Department of Planning and Engineering. She also has worked for other government and nonprofit organizations, including Birmingham Public Schools as a special education teacher, the American Federation of Teachers as field staff and union president in Birmingham, the American Red Cross and the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama paramedics needed for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Additional paramedics and advanced EMTs are being recruited for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this summer. The Alabama Fire College recently put out a call for qualified candidates. who are licensed in the state, to participate in the 11 day event in July. Crews would contract with the college and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

‘Very scary’: Mother of Murray State softball player recalls learning about team’s bus accident in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Her daughter is usually calm and collected, but when she Facetimed the college softball player Wednesday evening, the mother said she could tell her daughter was shaken up. On Wednesday, a bus carrying Murray State University’s softball team was involved in an accident en route to an NCAA regional tournament being […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy