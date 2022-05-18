City of Hoover gearing up to host SEC Baseball Tournament and The World Games

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The city of Hoover is gearing up for the SEC Baseball Tournament next week. The Hoover Met is expected to be packed with fans as the city welcomes 12 teams and their fans.

This comes after the city just wrapped up the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament, so the city has had its hands full this month. But, these events are just a practice run for the biggest event, The World Games. Softball will be hosted at the Hoover Met during the games.

Mayor Frank Brocato said he is excited to showcase Hoover on a national and international scale.

“You’ll see around the Met it’s just developed spectacularly. And with walking distance now you can go to a brewery, restaurants, ice cream, whatever,” Brocato said. “Everything is right there for you and we’re excited about that and we’re excited to showcase our city.”

The Hoover Met has a new lighting package just in time for these big events. Mayor Brocato said this will enhance the experience for fans, coaches and players.

The SEC Baseball Tournament kicks off one week from Tuesday on May 24. The World Games begin on July 7.

