Mecklenburg County, NC

QCN projects McFadden winner of Democratic Primary for Mecklenburg County Sheriff

fox46.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen City News is your local...

www.fox46.com

fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
fox46.com

Thousands attend open house at North Wilkesboro Speedway

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Excitement is building in Wilkes County as racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to return in about three months. Just this week, the old speedway had a visit from Governor Roy Cooper and a separate open house that drew thousands of fans.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte artist’s stunning glass is full of possibilities

Charlotte artist’s stunning glass is full of possibilities. Meet the newest member of the CSL team, Grace Grill!. Summer tips to keep your air conditioner functioning …. Legal Aid opens new office in Charlotte on 20th Anniversary. Lawmakers push for Active Shooter Alert Act in wake …. Lawmakers question...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Several students to be disciplined following fight at North Meck HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several students will be disciplined following a fight that occurred at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday, CMS confirmed in a letter sent out to parents. North Meck Principal Hood said the fight happened on the school’s campus and involved several students. BE...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Local Election#Democratic Primary#Queen City News
fox46.com

Student brings gun to Renaissance West Academy

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed to Queen City News that a student brought a gun to Renaissance West Academy on Tuesday. 🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE. According to CMS, law enforcement is actively investigating the incident. Additional details...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

PHOTOS: Drugs seized from SC restaurant trafficking for a Mexican cartel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate South Carolina restaurant was busted for allegedly trafficking drugs for a Mexican cartel in South Carolina and Georgia. Investigators said the owners of Los Primos, located on West Parker Road, were trafficking drugs out of the restaurant and a food truck. In South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox46.com

Revitalizing a Gasonia golf course

An overgrown, abandoned Gastonia golf course could soon be transformed into a park. Man dies at hospital after shooting in northeast …. Lawmakers question IRS treatment of taxpayers based …. House members hold hearing on potential post-Roe …. CMS sports eligibility. HOA tells father of fallen officer to take down...
GASTONIA, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte men federally indicted for selling stolen iPhones and electronic devices

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte business owners are facing federal charges for allegedly selling stolen Apple iPhones and other electronic devices to domestic and international buyers. According to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King’s office, 30-year-old Hamzeh Jamal Alasfar and 34-year-old...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Man wanted for firing shots into CATS bus arrested, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of firing three to four shots into a CATS bus was arrested Wednesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police identified Jason Wright as the man suspected of firing the shots at a CATS bus just after midnight on...
fox46.com

9-year-old, two others injured in south Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 9-year-old child and two others have been injured following a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. CMPD said around 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1000 block...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

World IBD Day

It’s estimated more than five million people worldwide live with Crohn’s or Ulcerative Colitis. The Charlotte Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is working to help the public understand the conditions in its annual Take Steps Walk this Saturday for World Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC

