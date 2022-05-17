Ranking the top 5 horses to win the Preakness Stakes

Even though the Preakness Stakes 2022 covers 1 3/16 miles, a shorter distance than the Kentucky Derby, it is still a grueling test for the three-year old horses who ran at Churchill Downs. The turnaround is just two weeks, much shorter than what horses have experienced for most of the spring. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike isn't in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, but the 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup features two horses, Epicenter and Simplification, who will take on that challenge. A third, Secret Oath, won the Kentucky Oaks a day earlier. Handicappers are still high on Epicenter's chances, listing the Kentucky Derby runner-up as the 6-5 favorite in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Simplification and Secret Oath are among the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders at 6-1 and 9-2, respectively. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO