HS Scores 5/17: Century girls golf takes fourth at state

Lovina McDaniel McDaniel Lovina P McDaniel (Payne) passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho. Lovina was born in Pocatello, Idaho on May 29, 1940, to Joseph and Myrtle Payne. Lovina married James (Jim) H. McDaniel on April 11, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lovina lived in Aberdeen, Idaho in her early years, then moved to Idaho Falls where she resided for most of her life. Jim was from New Mexico, where they frequently traveled and where she fell in love with Native American jewelry and artwork. In Idaho Falls, Lovina and Jim opened the Tewa shop, specializing in southwestern jewelry and art, which they operated for several years. Lovina and Jim lived briefly in Yuma Arizona before returning to Idaho Falls. Lovina had many hobbies and interests, including fishing, camping, arrowhead and rock hunting, sewing, knitting, baking, and spending time with her many friends and family. Lovina was loved by many and will be missed. Lovina is survived by her three sons, Joe (Val) McDaniel, Miles (Nicole) McDaniel, and Rhett (Marsha) McDaniel, ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters (Rose and Jolene); her husband, Jim; her sister, Suzy Leavitt; and her grandson, James McDaniel. Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave, Idaho Falls, Idaho on Saturday, June 4 from 11 am to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Turkey Box Fund, LLC., or a charity of your choice.
