Grace, ID

HS Scores 5/17: Century girls golf takes fourth at state

By By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

GIRLS GOLF

Century took fourth as a team at Tuesday’s 4A state meet, finishing with a total score of 760 and winning the academic state championship.

Lauren Aasand tied for third individually and took fourth with a scorecard playoff. Sofia Lippiello tied for 10th and won her scorecard playoff.

At the 5A state meet, Highland took eighth with 782 points. Lilly Merrill paced the team with an 89.

At the 2A state meet, Grace took second as a team, posting a team score of 776. Amber Mansfield placed sixth with a 177, and Britton Lloyd registered a 182, tying for seventh.

BOYS GOLF

Highland took seventh as a team, totaling 663 points.

Seth Floyd led the Rams with a score of 76.

