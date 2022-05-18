HS Scores 5/17: Century girls golf takes fourth at state

David Powers J. Powers David J. Powers, 80 of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on May 8th surrounded by his wife and children. Dave was born on January 23, 1942 to David and Marge Powers in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended grade school at St. Joseph's, Junior High at Irving and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960. Dave grew up in the candy and tobacco business with his father and worked at Rino Wholesale for his uncle Joe. In the early 1960's he first struck out on his own with his delivery truck full of merchandise ready to call on his many customers and routes. With his drive and devotion, he expanded Powers Candy Co. into the successful business it has become today. In 1969 he married JoAnne (Betsworth) at St. Joseph's Catholic church. They have two children: Jim and Stephanie. Dave was very passionate about his motorcycles and especially cars. He owned a variety of cars down through the years including a 1957 Chevy, 1932 Ford Victoria and 1962 Corvette. He attended many car shows and rod runs with his '32 "Vicky" winning many awards with it. He also raced cars for a number of years "Drag Racing" from the 60's and 80's with his 1967 Camaro and 1984 Camaro. He then continued on with his love of cars and racing buy supporting his son Jim's racing. Dave was proud of his Irish roots and was very knowledgeable of Irish history, folklore and Butte, Montana where his family was from. This is where he got his great gift of storytelling. He could tell stories for hours on end. Dave was a very hard working, kind and generous man. He would help and support many groups and organizations without wanting any recognition. He also had a keen knowledge of the history of every business in the Pocatello area. Dave is survived by his wife JoAnne of 52 years, son Jim Powers (Dawn Hansen), daughter Stephanie Powers, sister Kathy Seibert (Mike), brother John Powers (Mari) and many cousins, nephews and nieces. His special Yorkie Chloe and Grand dog Bailey. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sheila Bowler. A viewing will be held Thursday May 19th from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Wilks Funeral Home. Funeral and Mass services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic church Friday May 20th at 1:00pm. Graveside services will follow and interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO