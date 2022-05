Editor’s note: This has been updated to revise the cost of the project. After sitting vacant and in disrepair for four years, a former 24 Hour Fitness in northwest Omaha is poised to bounce back as a $35 million apartment complex. In its new form, the obsolete health club will gain heft and height: A […] The post An obsolete health club in Omaha is to see a different 24-hour use — as apartments appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO