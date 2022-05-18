ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump ally, US Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary

WTKR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded the North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards according to a spokesperson's statement late on Tuesday. As the New York...

www.wtkr.com

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Axios

GOP goes after North Carolina Dem before U.S. Senate primary

National Republicans began their campaign to defeat North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley Friday, before many North Carolinians have even cast a ballot in the primary election to determine the Democratic nominee. Why it matters: The attack offers a glimpse into the fierce and expensive campaign to come as...
Axios

26-year-old Bo Hines wins N.C. GOP House primary

Bo Hines fended off a host of challengers to win the Republican nomination for North Carolina's 13th congressional district on Tuesday, per the AP. Why it matters: The 26-year-old former college football player scored former President Trump's endorsement shortly after he announced his candidacy in February, and his victory helps to cement Trump's reputation as the GOP's kingmaker.
Washington Examiner

Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd wins GOP Senate nomination in North Carolina

Rep. Ted Budd, one of the first candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 cycle, won the Republican Senate nomination in North Carolina on Tuesday. Several television networks called the primary race for Budd, who has for months led the Republican field to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Burr in polls, after a slow start in a crowded primary. Budd, a gun store owner who first won his central North Carolina House seat in 2016, will likely go on to face Cheri Beasley, a Democratic former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, in the general election.
