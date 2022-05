Richard M. Pavlak, 74, of Richland Center, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 2, 1948, in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph and Clara Pavlak. He grew up in a north suburb of Chicago and graduated from Loyola, Wilmette High School. Richard graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor’s degree in Business. After a short career in banking, he decided it wasn’t what he wanted. Richard changed his career and became a home care provider after he moved to Richland Center in 1989. His longest client was Dennis Hartwick whom he cared for, for 24 years. During that time, he was also a financial advisor and rep payee for several people.

RICHLAND CENTER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO