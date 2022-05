Crick served as the 27th man for the South Siders in Game 2. The right-hander pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Kyle Crick began the season on the MLB roster but struggled with his command. He posted a 6.00 ERA and 2.000 WHIP across six innings before the Sox assigned him to Charlotte on April 29. Since the demotion, Crick owns a spotless ERA and 0.750 WHIP in four innings for the Knights.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO