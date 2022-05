Authorities say Andrew Kristovich escaped an Oregon prison, traveled to an acquaintance's house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped her before fleeing with her debit card, cellphone and car. The survivor told FOX 13 that the attack lasted two and a half hours, and she passed out several times due to him strangling her. A few weeks later, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told FOX 13 that Kristovich was staying in a tent on a property only 100 yards from a prison. Kristovich was armed with an AR and five magazines, but surrendered when he saw his tent surrounded by deputies. He told deputies that he drove a stolen car to Nevada, but authorities have not located it.

2 DAYS AGO