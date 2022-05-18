ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Tampa apartment building destroyed by fire

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKmxP_0fhgxbS300

A fire destroyed a two-story building after someone improperly disposed of a cigar.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a building on East Lake Avenue in Tampa around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire started on the balcony of a second story apartment and traveled into the attic space. Firefighters attacked the fire from the inside until it became unsafe to stay inside the building.

"Crews did the best that they could from the inside," Tampa Fire Rescue Captain Henry Williams said. "Once it became imminent that the roof might come down, our crews were removed from the structure."

Firefighters got the fire under control within 60 minutes. Everyone made it safely out of the building.

"It's an older building," Williams said. "I'm not sure of the age of the building, but anytime you have a structure that has a flat roof, a common space attic space which means the fire can travel more easily or more rapidly."

Tampa Fire Rescue said two apartments were impacted, but one of the units is vacant.

Firefighters said the fire started after someone improperly disposed of a cigar.

10 Tampa Bay

Deputies on scene of shooting in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene of a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Spring Hill, according to a media alert. Shots rang out off Hanover Court and Logan Street, deputies explain. People are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates.
SPRING HILL, FL
