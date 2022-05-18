ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Forecasters Predict Slight Warming Ahead of Cooler Weekend in San Diego County

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KW9LD_0fhgvSxS00
Visitors walk along paths in the fields. Photo by Chris Stone

Temperatures will be a little warmer throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday followed by slight cooling Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The lower deserts will remain hot, with readings over 100 degrees each afternoon.

High temperatures along the coast Wednesday are predicted to reach 71 degrees, 73 inland, 78 in the western valleys, 87 near the foothills, 87 in the mountains and 103 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Meteorologists expect low clouds to spread well inland Tuesday night. Clouds will clear out of land areas by noon Wednesday.

A trough passing to the north of Southern California will produce gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

There will be a warming trend by early next week as high pressure over the eastern Pacific expands across California, forecasters said.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Cold, Drizzly Weather For San Diego County Friday

A thick marine layer was making for wet conditions on the road for Friday's morning commute ahead of what is expected to be a cloudy and cool day. "The marine layer is with us, pretty far inland, too," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "But it's also providing a little more moisture than it has the past several days. So we're going to see some drizzle this morning."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

California Holistics Dispensary Opens in Chula Vista

After a few long years of legal cannabis licensing issues in Chula Vista, a process that was held up by a handful of lawsuits and other bureaucratic woes, finally, stores have begun trickling open in the past year or so. That means that, for the first time in history, Chula Vista residents have access to legal cannabis.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
CBS 8

Crystal Pier Bait and Tackle massive rent increase

SAN DIEGO — A longtime fixture on Crystal Pier is set to close this month, and the owner tells CBS 8, she's being forced out. The Crystal Pier Bait & Tackle shop has been open since 2009. According to the owner, she's been given just two weeks to vacate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologists#Pacific#Trough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Mike Peterson

These Are Some of the Fastest-Growing Industries in San Diego

If you’re looking to kickstart a career in San Diego, there are a variety of quickly growing industries to choose from. San Diego may be known for its beaches, fish tacos, and year-round sunshine, but the city is also home to many important industries that drive the local economy. From defense contractors to aquaculture companies, here are some of the fastest-growing industries in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Bicycle Collision on Interstate 5 [San Diego, CA]

Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sunset.com

San Diego’s Coolest Oyster Experience Is in the Most Unexpected Place

Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDG&E unveils new rate hikes beginning in 2024

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Double digit price hikes could be coming for SDG&E customers in 2024 if a new budget proposal passes. This comes after many SDG&E customers have seen their electricity and gas bills triple at the beginning of 2022. The utility company released more details on their new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are five RVs and the six cars that are in a Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos, where people are obviously living out of. Understanding the complexities of the homeless crisis, this Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy