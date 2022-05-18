Forecasters Predict Slight Warming Ahead of Cooler Weekend in San Diego County

Visitors walk along paths in the fields. Photo by Chris Stone

Temperatures will be a little warmer throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday followed by slight cooling Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The lower deserts will remain hot, with readings over 100 degrees each afternoon.

High temperatures along the coast Wednesday are predicted to reach 71 degrees, 73 inland, 78 in the western valleys, 87 near the foothills, 87 in the mountains and 103 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Meteorologists expect low clouds to spread well inland Tuesday night. Clouds will clear out of land areas by noon Wednesday.

A trough passing to the north of Southern California will produce gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

There will be a warming trend by early next week as high pressure over the eastern Pacific expands across California, forecasters said.