Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals Set After WWE NXT

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe semifinals for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament are official after this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez advanced...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Two Released WWE Stars Returning To Ring After Hiatus

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) and CJ Perry (Lana) are set to return to the squared circle for the first time since their WWE releases last year. The two women will renew their WWE rivalry in a match to crown the first-ever Women’s World Champion of Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES). WES is a new wrestling promotion created by Legion of Pain, FKA The Authors of Pain.
WWE
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Becky Lynch Swings At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

After WWE RAW went off air, a fan caught an exchange between Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes, a moment that saw the former Raw Women’s Champion take a swing at the American Nightmare while selling Asuka’s green mist. Lynch had been hit by the mist at the end...
WWE
411mania.com

The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Uso on their...
WWE
Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
NORFOLK, VA
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 5.17.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have more first round matches so let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:. * Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly...
WWE
Fightful

Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Swerve Strickland, And More Announced For 5/25 AEW Dynamite

AEW has begun announcing the lineup for the go-home episode of Dynamite before Double or Nothing. First, after taking his ten lashes this evening, Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match where MJF will serve as the special guest referee. Wardlow must defeat Spears before his match against MJF at Double or Nothing becomes official.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Numbers Climb Back Up Following Last Week’s Fall

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Last night’s live USA Network broadcast managed to climb back up over 600,000 viewers after the ratings and audience for last week were the lowest numbers for a while. Last night’s episode of WWE...
WWE
411mania.com

Ultimate X Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced four matches, including a qualifying bout for Ultimate X, for next week’s show. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, which airs on AXS TV:. * Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley. *...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Address Ring Return Rumors Tonight

HighspotsAuctions.com are hosting a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat tonight. PWInsider is reporting that during the signing, Steamboat will be addressing rumors that he will be returning to the ring to be apart of Ric Flair “final match” at Starrcast taking place July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which is the former home of TNA Wrestling. Check out the announcement below:
WWE

