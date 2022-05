The Maple Grove Homemakers met at 1:30 p.m. May 20 at the Waynetown Baptist Church with eight members present. President Sandra Lightle led us in the Pledge to the American Flag, Christian Flag, Creed and Mission Statement. We sang Happy Birthday this month to Betty Jeffers and Janet Fagan. Roll call was answered with, “Name the last book you read.” Song leader Carol Crowder led us in “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” and a round of “Row Row Your Boat.” Which brought smiles and chuckles to everyone. Secretary Rita Kirkpatrick read the secretary report and treasurer report was given by Lightle in the absence of Jeffers. Achievement Night report was given and Maple Grove received an award for the Honors Program. Maple Grove was one of three chapters to receive this award. We had a total of 145 points. Eileen Matricia and Rita Kirkpatrick received certificates for five-year membership in the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association. Carol Vice won with her special lawn ornament and will be going to the state conference with ornament. Judy Tulley entered with a woven basket and won that category. Janet Fields is going to the State with the best of show with a culture arts entry. Those that attended spoke about the decorations and stated they were extremely good as well as the food. The new officers for the county were installed by Carol Vice and they are Judy McBride, president; Linda Miller, vice president; Susan Vaught, secretary; Peggy Graid, treasurer; Kathy Addler, membership; and Judy Tulley, advisor.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO