Ferris State University Professor Reacts to the Suspension on the 1931 Abortion Ban

By Rhys Jordan
 2 days ago
A judge suspended Michigan’s dormant law that bans abortions in the state Tuesday.

The law would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The judge says the law, which makes it a crime to assist with an abortion, likely violates the state constitution.

The law has been on the books since 1931, but has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. The high court could overturn that decision this summer, which would leave abortion issues for each state to decide.

9&10 News spoke with a Ferris State University Professor Tuesday about how the judge could consider the 1931 law unconstitutional.

In April, Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit challenging the state constitutionality of the ban. Planned Parenthood’s case suggests a ban on abortion would violate the due process clause. Which they claim ensures the right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

“They have to prove that right? That still has to be argued in court, it has to be proven,” David Takitaki, a Political Science Program Coordinator at Ferris State University, said. “It’s gotta be presented convincingly to, probably, again the Michigan Supreme Court. All this injunction is primarily doing is preventing there from being a yo-yo effect in terms of individual access to these medical procedures in the event that Roe v. Wade goes away.”

There’s no date set for the Michigan Supreme Court to hear the Planned Parenthood case. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has also asked the state Supreme Court to throw out the 1931 law.

Governor Whitmer Signs Bills to Combat Opioid Crisis

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday that invests $800 million in treatment, prevention and mental health in response to the opioid crisis. Senate Bills 993, 994, and 995 will create the Opioid Advisory Commission to advance policy to prevent, treat and support those with opioid use disorder and manage the disbursement of settlement funds from opioid-related lawsuits.
Bill Aimed at Helping Local Distilleries Passes Michigan Senate

Distillers in Traverse City say cheers as they’re one step closer to competing with the big distilleries. The Michigan Craft Distillers Association says the new bill will allow small distillers to get their products to market at more competitive prices. Owner of Grand Traverse Distillery Kent Rabish says most distillers purchase product from out-of-state then bring it in. He says the bill will help them and their customers.
Michigan Awarded Over $236 Million to Help Small Businesses

Michigan is in line to get more than $236 million dollars from the federal government to help boost small business growth. “Ensuring small businesses can thrive and create good-paying jobs in every region of Michigan is critical as we continue growing our economy, driving down unemployment, and uplifting working families,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Small businesses form the backbone of Michigan’s economy. Recent data shows that entrepreneurs are fired up, starting tens of thousands of businesses and creating nearly 170,000 jobs just in the first three quarters of 2021. Today’s SSBCI funding will empower economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs and small businesses with timely financing to grow their business and create more jobs.”
9&10 News

Senator Gary Peters Introduces Legislation to Improve Pipeline Safety

Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at improving pipeline safety. Senator Peters says the legislation requires pipelines in what are considered high consequence areas to use the most up to date monitoring technology. He says this is critical to prevent spills that could damage lakes or rivers and harm wildlife.
Whitmer Proposes $500 Tax Rebate for Working Families

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $500 tax rebate for working families, citing surplus tax revenues and the need to quickly help residents who are confronting high inflation. In a letter to legislative leaders, the Democratic governor said Michiganders “need real relief right now.”...
White Supremacist Group Member is 4th Convicted in Michigan

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A young Michigan man accused of being in a white supremacist group has pleaded no contest to conspiracy and other crimes that included assessing whether vacant state properties could be used for paramilitary training, authorities said Tuesday. Four members of a group called The Base...
Four Northern Michigan Routes Recommended For New Alternative Fuel Corridors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recommended seven Michigan routes for new Alternative Fuel Corridors, which are transportation routes that will build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure. “The corridors will complement our ongoing efforts to fix our transportation infrastructure, install electric vehicle chargers, and create tens of thousands of good-paying auto jobs,”...
Michigan EMS Calling for More Funding During Recognition Week, Amid Staff Shortages

Denton Township Ambulance Service provides 24-hour services to up to four townships in Roscommon County. And right now, they’re down one paramedic. The shortage of staff is felt by agencies across the state. The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services (MAAS), a trade association, says agencies are short 1,000 full-time paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) across the state.
Sault Ste. Marie’s Malcolm High School, Ending the Stigma for All Alternative Schools

Sandy Sawyer and Lisa Schulte work at Malcolm High School, an alternative school in Sault Ste. Marie. “All kinds of students come to Malcolm. We have students are struggle with anxiety, depression, homeless. We also have students that are just comfortable in a small setting…What makes a school alternative is the teaching style and the learning experience,” says Sawyer.
Sleeping Bear Dunes Closes Beach to Pets, Protecting Piping Plover

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is closing one of their beaches to pets, especially dogs, this summer, to protect an endangered bird. Piping plover migrate south each year and return to their home of northern Michigan each spring. When they do, the national park employees are sure to monitor and protect them. It’s in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.
UPDATE: 2,500 Acre Blue Lakes Fire Now 98% Contained

A wildfire near Blue Lakes Road in Cheboygan and Montmorency Counties is now 98% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews are at the scene and are working to connect remaining gaps in the containment line. The final estimate of the fire’s size is about 2,516 acres.
