Las Vegas, NV

Barcelona, Real Madrid to go head to head at Allegiant Stadium, reports say

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soccer fans from across the globe could soon converge in Las Vegas as two powerhouse teams in the sports world are reportedly set to take to the field this summer at Allegiant Stadium.

(Credit: Madrid Zone/Twitter)

On Tuesday, Madrid Zone along with sports reporter, Helena Condis Edo announced on Twitter that Real Madrid and Barcelona will play in El Clasico, however, the date of the match has not been announced.

(Credit: Helena Condis Edo/Twitter)

No other details about the match-up have been released at this time.

Sports
