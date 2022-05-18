ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 5.17.22

By Andrew Cazer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dark. Last week’s review dropped late and this one will be a tad late as well, don’t blame me blame the certification test that took an extra two hours. As D2KVirus so kindly posted last...

Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Cody Rhodes gets real on relationship with WWE star Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE and the pro wrestling world had quite the reaction. One person who actually had no reaction was current pro wrestling star Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns once he returned...
Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Uso on their...
Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
Bryan Danielson suffers leg injury at AEW Rampage tapings

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared to have injured his leg at the Rampage taping that took place after AEW Dynamite last night, according to fans in the arena, in an unusual way: his leg got stuck between the ring and the entrance ramp, requiring several producers and agents to try to help free him over the course of “a long time”.
Ricky Steamboat Declines To Wrestle Ric Flair At Starrcast V

It turns out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will not be taking part in Ric Flair’s retirement match at Starrcast V after all. The 69-year-old former NWA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed reports that he was approached for a match at the event, however stated that he would not be part of the match during a Highspots Superstore signing.
Booker T Thinks The Door Is Open For Top AEW Star To Join WWE

Fans recently saw Cody Rhodes part ways with AEW and return to WWE and now there’s a lot of talk about which AEW stars could jump ship in the future. MJF has openly stated in the past that he’s interested in possibly joining WWE. Over the last few weeks it’s been reported that MJF and Tony Khan haven’t been seeing eye to eye on MJF’s contract status with AEW.
Hall’s NXT Review – 5.17.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have more first round matches so let’s get to it.
Ricky Steamboat News

Ricky Steamboat says he declined offer to face Ric Flair in 'last match'. Ricky Steamboat won't be wrestling on “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match.” Recent reports suggested that Flair and Steamboat would be on opposing sides of a tag team match on the July 31 show.
Trademark Filed For Another Potential New ROH Logo

– Fightful reports that on May 12, the ROH Acquisition Co. out of Jacksonville, Florida filed a trademark application for another potential new logo for Ring of Honor that includes the words “Ring of Honor” and the “ROH” letters. The listing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:
Swerve Strickland Calls Out Writer For Calling His Support of Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘Racial’

Swerve Strickland has called out a wrestling reporter for referring to his social media support of Sasha Banks & Naomi as “racial.” As you certainly know, Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s episode of Raw due to reported issues with frustrations regarding their creative direction, which was followed by WWE addressing it in a public statement. Several wrestling people in Twitter have shared their reactions, and Strickland posted three raised fist emojis while tagging Banks and Naomi.
Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

Fightful reports that on May 13, WWE filed to trademark the ring name ‘Ava Raine’ for entertainment services. The name has yet to be assigned to a wrestler on the roster. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
