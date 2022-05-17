William “Willy T” Thornton, 35

Linda Gayle Wexler, age 66, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 3:58 P.M. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born on Monday, June 6, 1955 in Cairo, Illinois to James and Barbara Casey. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1973 and was a proud member of their choir and band. She received her B.A. and MBA in finance from Murray State University and was employed as a paralegal with the Social Security Administration Office of Disability Adjudication and Review. She enjoyed gardening, reading, UK Basketball, and music. She has been a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church since 1970, where she was active in the adult worship choir, women’s conferences, and Vacation Bible School.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO