Calvert City, KY

William “Willy T” Thornton, 35

Marshall County Daily
 4 days ago

William “Willy T” Thornton, 35, of Calvert City passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital. William was a Furnace Operator at CCMA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, fishing, and cheering for...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Marshall County Daily

Greathern Ann Howell, 61

Greathern Ann Howell, 61, of Benton died on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. She was a retired nurse and of the Baptist Faith. Surviving is one son, Jason Skinner of Grand Rivers; one sister, Rhonda Henson of Benton; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded...
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Aubrey “Ray” Russell, 73

Aubrey “Ray” Russell, 73, of Wickliffe passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah. Ray was the owner and operator of Ray Russell Repair and was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed old movies, reading, and barbecuing. Surviving is his wife of...
WICKLIFFE, KY
Marshall County Daily

Joy K. Rose, 63

Joy K. Rose, 63, of Paducah passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. Joy was retired from the cafeteria at McCracken County Schools and Paducah City Schools. She was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, and traveling. She had a special love for children, especially her grandchildren.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Thomas Ernest Devor, Sr., 94

Mr. Thomas Ernest Devor, Sr., 94 of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 in Murray, Kentucky. Born April 18, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, to Daniel and Lora (McMurry) Devor, Mr. Devor was a retired chemical operator working at Air Products and Westlake in Calvert City. He was a 37 year member of Elks Lodge #2707 in Benton and a World War II era veteran of the United States Army.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Grant Vyron Martin, 94

Grant Vyron Martin, 94, of Benton, Kentucky, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away early Saturday morning, May 14, 2022 at Providence Point in Paducah, Kentucky. Grant was born in Alton, Illinois on April 20, 1928. He began working at the young age of 13, which established a strong foundation for him to build upon. Grant started his own construction company and worked as a farmer, owning and leasing hundreds of acres in the state of Illinois.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Thomas Roper Sams, 86,

Thomas Roper Sams, 86, of Hickman, Ky., died Friday evening, May 13th, 2022 at Lourdes Hospital of Paducah. No services will be held per the families request. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HICKMAN, KY
Marshall County Daily

Dorothy Louise Stoker-Foltz, 75

Dorothy Louise Stoker-Foltz, 75, of Benton passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home. Dorothy was born on November 1, 1946 in Marshall, Missouri to the late James R. Stoker and Mildred L. Skinner Stone. She enjoyed reading, listening to country music, and spending time outdoors. Dorothy was very much a “people person”. After her children were older, she worked at Walmart along with various hotels and always enjoyed all of the interesting folks she met. More than anything else she loved her family and especially all of her grandchildren.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Bobbi Sue Jones, 58

Bobbi Sue Jones, 58, of Fulton passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her three children, Amanda (Matt) Dickerson, Bailey (Justin) Essary, Chelsey Jones; three siblings, Dale (Jolonda) Murphey, Lindy (Daniel) Sledge, Melissa (Michael) Turner; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
FULTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Linda Gayle Wexler, 66

Linda Gayle Wexler, age 66, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 3:58 P.M. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born on Monday, June 6, 1955 in Cairo, Illinois to James and Barbara Casey. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1973 and was a proud member of their choir and band. She received her B.A. and MBA in finance from Murray State University and was employed as a paralegal with the Social Security Administration Office of Disability Adjudication and Review. She enjoyed gardening, reading, UK Basketball, and music. She has been a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church since 1970, where she was active in the adult worship choir, women’s conferences, and Vacation Bible School.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mr. Joseph A. Choppi, 85

Mr. Joseph A. Choppi, age 85, of Benton, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. Mr. Choppi was born on June 29, 1936, in Rockford, Illinois to the late Harry Choppi and Carrie (Capriola) Choppi. He retired as the director of environmental services for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and was of the Catholic faith. In addition, Mr. Choppi was a United States Army Veteran.
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mrs. Mary Ann Cates, 92

Mrs. Mary Ann Cates, age 92, of Venice, FL, formerly of Mayfield, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windsor of Venice, FL. She was owner and hair stylist at Mary Ann’s Beauty Salon in Mayfield, a past Grand Matron of Kentucky OES 1978-1979, Past Matron of Mayfield Eastern Star Chapter #443, Past President of Mayfield Democrat Women’s Club, a Kentucky Colonel, a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield for over 60 years and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years.
MAYFIELD, KY
Marshall County Daily

Mediacom Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Marshall County Senior

Benton, KY – May 19, 2022 – Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Alex Shaveria, a senior at Marshall County High School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Benton resident for excellence in leadership and academics. “As a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Track team wraps regular season, Region 1 Class 3A meet up next

Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Reminds Kentuckians to Click It or Ticket Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy. Region 1 Baseball and Softball Tournament bracket set. City of Benton to be awarded nearly $900,000 in Federal...
BENTON, KY
Marshall County Daily

Drug Trafficking Investigation Nets Paducah Woman

Over the course of several months, Detectives and Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office had received numerous complaints and tips alleging that Cassidy D. Hawkins, 48, was involved in illegal drug activity, such as selling Methamphetamine and other drugs. Through the investigation, a Warrant of Arrest was issued...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

May 19, 2022 Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

On May 19, 2022, at about 1:30 am, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Irvin Cobb Drive. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Brendan Gill of Grand Rivers, KY. Gill was was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Gill was lodged in the McCracken Regional Jail.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

