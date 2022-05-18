Reed City Welcomes Two New Businesses With Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

Two new businesses will open shop in Reed City.

Huntey’s Clubhouse, a brand-new daycare, officially opened their doors Tuesday. And a new gas station, Johnny’s Market, will open within the coming weeks.

Reed City Chamber of Commerce says it’s important for them to get the word about new businesses out early.

“We do a fun cutting of the ribbon with our famous giant scissors,” said Alanna McBee, Chamber Coordinator, Reed City Chamber of Commerce. “We take pictures and we do a little social media post. Just a little background, in order to welcome them into the community and to let everyone know that they’re here.”

There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. on June 9 for Johnny’s Market.