ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

Reed City Welcomes Two New Businesses With Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

By Rhys Jordan
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFank_0fhgu3KP00

Two new businesses will open shop in Reed City.

Huntey’s Clubhouse, a brand-new daycare, officially opened their doors Tuesday. And a new gas station, Johnny’s Market, will open within the coming weeks.

Reed City Chamber of Commerce says it’s important for them to get the word about new businesses out early.

“We do a fun cutting of the ribbon with our famous giant scissors,” said Alanna McBee, Chamber Coordinator, Reed City Chamber of Commerce. “We take pictures and we do a little social media post. Just a little background, in order to welcome them into the community and to let everyone know that they’re here.”

There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. on June 9 for Johnny’s Market.

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

New Senior Living Facilities Are Under Construction In Traverse City; Can The Local Workforce Support Them?

Several developments are underway in and around Traverse City that would significantly increase the area’s capacity to provide senior living and senior care to the area’s aging population. But while the region needs that capacity to prepare for the so-called “Silver Tsunami,” the expansions are coming at the same time that existing care providers in Traverse City are scrambling to find enough staff to operate at full strength.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Big Rapids Wins First Place in “Put Your Town on the Map Pitch” Competition

The City of Big Rapids is the 2022 first place recipient for the Consumers Energy Foundations “Put Your Town on the Map Pitch” Competition. Michigan communities in Mecosta, Otsego and Oceana Counties submitted their ideas for projects that would help strengthen and grow their communities. The top three projects won a total of $50,000, half of which went to the winner, Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

For the Community, By the Community Podcast: NMCAA Tax Program

We are finally into May, a time when many people are looking to move. Affordable housing is already an ongoing issue here in Northern Michigan and the prices of some utilities, such as heat, can cause even more of a financial burden on families. The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency in Traverse City wants to help alleviate some of that stress. They were recently awarded a grant for the Home Heating Tax Credit.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Reed City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Reed City, MI
Government
Reed City, MI
Business
Old Mission Gazette

Opinion: Peninsula Farmers Would Be Plowed Under by New Ordinance

I am part of a loose-knit group of Old Mission Peninsula farmers called Protect the Peninsula Farmers LLC. The recommendations developed by the Township-sponsored Citizens Agricultural Advisory Committee would actually negatively impact farmers, whether grape growers or otherwise. While I recognize the efforts put in by the agricultural committee, when...
OLD MISSION, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Shop#Ribbon Cutting#Daycare#Clubhouse#Chamber Coordinator
9&10 News

Traverse City Commissioners Pass Rec Weed, Allow for 24 Businesses

Recreational Marijuana is on its way to Traverse City. Late Monday evening Traverse City Commissioners voted to allow recreational marijuana businesses to operate within city limits. Commissioners decided to allow 24 recreational businesses, including the medical businesses already operating to operate within city limits. House of Dank’s CCO, Mike DiLaura,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See who’s setting up shop in Muskegon’s Western Market tiny stores

MUSKEGON, MI – Tiny shops in downtown Muskegon known as Western Market will open next week with new and returning vendors. The 17 “chalets” lining West Western Avenue between First and Second streets are owned by the city of Muskegon. They debuted six years ago with the dual purpose of filling empty space on the city’s main street and serving as retail and restaurant incubators.
MUSKEGON, MI
traverseticker.com

Traverse City Horse Shows Issues Statement Regarding Summer 2022 Season

Traverse City Horse Shows (TCHS) issued a public statement on Monday afternoon regarding its upcoming summer event slate. The statement was a response to Acme Township’s recent announcement that TCHS would face suspension of its newly-granted special use permit if it fails to resolve a number of conditions laid forth by the township. Were the permit to be suspended, TCHS would effectively be required to cancel its summer 2022 season.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Bill Aimed at Helping Local Distilleries Passes Michigan Senate

Distillers in Traverse City say cheers as they’re one step closer to competing with the big distilleries. The Michigan Craft Distillers Association says the new bill will allow small distillers to get their products to market at more competitive prices. Owner of Grand Traverse Distillery Kent Rabish says most distillers purchase product from out-of-state then bring it in. He says the bill will help them and their customers.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer Opens Two New 155,000-Square-Foot Supercenters

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer opened two new 155,000-square-foot supercenters—one in Fort Wayne, Ind., and the second in West Branch, Mich.—on May 12. The Fort Wayne store is located at 4242 E. Dupont Road and is the grocery retailer's 41st store in the state of Indiana. The West Branch, Mich., store, which is located at 3691 M-55, is in Ogemaw County.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNEM

A hot real estate market in Midland, Gladwin counties

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - There is optimism in Midland and Gladwin counties in regard to the real estate market. Teresa Quintana, a realtor with Modern Realty in Midland, said residents will do anything to stay in their communities. “You know the lake is coming back, and a lot of people...
MIDLAND, MI
traverseticker.com

20 Years Later: The Village at Grand Traverse Commons

It was 20 years ago this month that the massive undertaking which eventually became the Village at Grand Traverse Commons got underway. “We took the title on May 6, 2002,” says Raymond Minervini of The Minervini Group, which has been working on the property since that date. His father Ray is largely credited as the visionary, but it was and continues to be a family affair.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy