Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. As the Chair of the Board of Directors and the Associate Medical Director of Pediatrics at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today to educate the public about a harmful bill that has passed both chambers of the NH Legislature and is making its way to Governor Sununu’s desk to be either signed into law or vetoed. HB 1131 would remove a school board’s ability to implement a mask requirement in the event of a medical emergency like COVID-19. We would like to explain how it is detrimental to Granite Staters who have medical complexities and would weaken New Hampshire’s public health response.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO