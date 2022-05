INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently bought deli meat from Walmart, you may want to check it out. The USDA is warning people about potentially undercooked ham. The warning was issued after Plumrose USA identified product that didn’t appear to be fully cooked. The firm investigated and notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of its findings. The FSIS is warning people about the product but is not issuing a recall because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO