Google is always optimizing its Android apps for smartphones by introducing new features or enhancing existing ones. But the same couldn’t be said for tablet apps. Until very recently, the company had shown very little interest in the form factor, making any given tablet pretty much an oversized Android phone at best. With Android 12L, Google took a serious interest in the form factor, and ahead of the Pixel tablet launch in 2023, the company shows no signs of slowing down. It has now released an update that makes Google Lens much more intuitive for large screens.

