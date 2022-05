Seven dolphins were released into deeper water after getting stranded off the coast of Cape Cod. Initial reports to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) suggested at least three dolphins were stuck in the shallow gut of the Herring River in Wellfleet. The IFAW says the town is a common spot for mass stranding events due to its shape as a “hook within a hook” of Cape Cod’s shoreline and because of large tidal fluctuations in Cape Cod Bay.

