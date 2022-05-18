ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luna County, NM

Two sentenced for fight at Luna County Detention Center

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfGOE_0fhgrRDZ00

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Two inmates at the Luna County Detention Center will serve more time behind bars for attacking corrections officers. Federal prosecutors say another inmate, Johnny Black, started a fight with the corrections staff in February 2021 and Victor Sanchez and Jacob Merkel joined the fight.

Story continues below

Merkel, serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, was sentenced to an additional 15 months. Sanchez will serve another 21-month sentence. He was already serving an 8-year sentence on a gun charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Mon, son arrested; charged with assaulting off-duty El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas - A 20-year-veteran of the El Paso Police Department was assaulted and threatened with a knife by a mother and son, according to El Paso Police. Investigators say it happened on May 9, just before 9:30 p.m., at the Resler and Escondido intersection in west El Paso. Police say Officer Delia Dyer The post Mon, son arrested; charged with assaulting off-duty El Paso police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man charged with attempted murder held without bond

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond after a shooting that happened at an apartment complex. A judge ordered 21-year-old Danny Perkins to be held without bond because he found him dangerous and will remain in jail awaiting his trial. Perkins is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Deming, NM
County
Luna County, NM
Deming Headlight

Deming police needs your help on rash of suspicious fires

DEMING – Suspicious fires have put the Deming Fire Department and City of Deming Police Department on alert. And now, the need your help. “We are doing everything in our power to track down any individual(s) responsible for committing arson," Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan told the Headlight through a press release. "We need your help, though. Please, if you know anything contact DPD or Crime Stoppers."
DEMING, NM
cbs7.com

3 fatality crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Monday night has left three people dead. According to DPS, Noah Salcido of El Paso, Roberto Vasquez of Deming, New Mexico and Rafael Eriza Garza of Midland were all killed in the crash near FM 307 at County Road 1083.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Violent Crime#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KTSM

Body found after house fire in Doña Ana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders say a body has been found in the ruins of a burned home in Doña Ana County Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office deputies and Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 6640 Fox Road regarding a structure fire. When […]
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
KTSM

Woman killed retrieving cell phone from West EP street

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a 37-year-old El Paso woman was killed after running back into traffic to retrieve a dropped cell phone Monday night. Police say Celina Coria was walking across Shadow Mountain Drive north of Mesa Street with her son around 9:45 p.m. Monday when he dropped his phone. […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Body found inside a fridge in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents of the Colonia Ex Hipódromo reported to the Juarez’ police of a body found inside a fridge. According to the unit that arrived on scene (Secretaría de Seguridad Publica Municipal) a man was cleaning a house on Montemayor St. and took out the furniture left by previous tenants. Among […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Smoky skies and new fire regulations in the Sacramentos

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Wednesday morning, Borderland residents woke up to an orange sun and a layer of smoke hovering over the Organ Mountains. The smoke is coming from the Black Fire, currently burning in the Gila Wilderness due west of Truth or Consequences, and over 100 miles northwest of Las Cruces. The The post Smoky skies and new fire regulations in the Sacramentos appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: El Paso Mayor files veto to block extension of city manager’s contract

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser has veteod a council vote to extend the city manager's contract, saying the decision was "neither prudent nor warranted." City Council held a special meeting Monday that extended Gonzalez's contract through 2029 and offered other perks in a 5-3 vote. Representatives Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar and The post WATCH: El Paso Mayor files veto to block extension of city manager’s contract appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Two migrants fall from border wall in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico - Firefighters in Sunland Park rescued two people after falling from the border wall on Monday. First responders used a basket to lift one of the migrants over a stopped train near the wall. That person suffered from a serious lower leg injury. Officials coordinated with Union Pacific to keep the The post Two migrants fall from border wall in Sunland Park appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

EXPLAIN: What is Title 42? What is going to happen if it ends?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Title 42 has been used to turn away people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Title 42 was put in place by the Trump Administration. Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

New Mexico Wine Festival

Memorial Day weekend in southern New Mexico brings with it plenty of sunshine and abundant reasons to get out of the house. One eagerly anticipated reason is the New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces, featuring tasting booths by New Mexico’s best wineries, along with exceptional food trucks, talented artisans, and award-winning musicians. The New Mexico Wine Festival takes place at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds, May 28 – 30, 2022, 12 – 6 p.m., daily.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy