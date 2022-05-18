Two sentenced for fight at Luna County Detention Center

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Two inmates at the Luna County Detention Center will serve more time behind bars for attacking corrections officers. Federal prosecutors say another inmate, Johnny Black, started a fight with the corrections staff in February 2021 and Victor Sanchez and Jacob Merkel joined the fight.

Story continues below

Merkel, serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, was sentenced to an additional 15 months. Sanchez will serve another 21-month sentence. He was already serving an 8-year sentence on a gun charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.