BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport is preparing for what officials anticipate will be its busiest summer travel yet with a "record-breaking" number of people traveling. "Our 2022 passenger counts have been consistently higher than our 2019 statistics, which was our busiest year to date," Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a statement. "Pair this general increase in demand with the uptick we traditionally see in travel from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and we are anticipating a record-breaking summer."

BOISE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO