SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Carson Domeier is an impact player with a poised demeanor on the field, court and diamond. “He’s got that charisma about him where people like to follow what he’s doing and pays attention to what he’s doing, when they’re watching, he knows people are watching him and he does things the right way,” St. Mary’s Baseball Coach Bruce Woitas said.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO