The hottest temperatures so far this year are set to grip the area on Thursday and Friday. Both days will be near record highs in Savannah. By this weekend, we are tracking some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that may help to ease the heat in your neighborhood. If you have outdoor plans during the afternoon or evening have a plan 'B' ready to go in case the rain finds your area.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO