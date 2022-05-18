Tuesday’s CIF baseball semifinal playoff final scores and highlights

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Parents and umpires got into a fight in the parking lot following a high school baseball game in Carmichael — and it was all caught on video. Del Campo and Buhach Colony high schools are facing off in the Division III Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Monday’s game took place in Carmichael and ended with Del Campo topping Buhach Colony 3-2. A fight between parents and the umpires then broke out in the parking lot after the game. San Juan Unified School District officials say the parents involved were from Buhach Colony. “Del Campo students and staff were not involved,” the district said in a statement on Tuesday. “This unfortunate incident is a reminder for us all to uphold a level of sportsmanship and respect for everyone involved in athletic competitions.” As seen in video taken of the incident, people can be seen pushing and shoving – and, at one point, it looks like someone tried to throw a punch. Del Campo is set to travel to Buhach Colony for the next game in the series on Wednesday.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO