Fluvanna County, VA

One car stolen, 20 broken into during early morning hours in rural Virginia county

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty cars were reported to have been broken into, and one car was stolen early Tuesday morning in Fluvanna County.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins occurred May 17 between 2:30 and 5 a.m. The break-ins were said to be concentrated in highly populated, residential neighborhoods such as the Lake Monticello area of Jefferson Drive between the Slice and Riverside Gates as well as in the Sycamore Square Subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office and Lake Monticello Police Department said 20 separate reports were made for cars that had been entered, and had items stolen.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CI2zw_0fhgp7xw00
    Suspect photos courtesy of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEfvV_0fhgp7xw00
    Suspect photos courtesy of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office

A car was also stolen from Lake Monticello, and later recovered in the Sycamore Square neighborhood.

Police said surveillance videos in the area appear to show two different suspects, one in dark clothing with a face covering, and one in light clothing with a hood and wearing a backpack. Police believe the suspects are connected.

Virginia family found guilty, ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’ of family member over 12 year period

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting for anyone in the area to review home security footage for suspicious activity. If you have information or video footage, contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 434-589-8211 .

Comments / 8

Tee/Tee
1d ago

so he likes being out at night. there are plenty of 3rd shift jobs available. get u one and buy ur own car!

Reply
3
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
City
Local
County
Local
cbs19news

Juveniles facing charges after several mailboxes vandalized

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A group of juveniles is accused of vandalizing more than 60 mailboxes in the Lake Monticello area. According to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday. Working with the Lake Monticello Police Department, the sheriff’s...
WRIC - ABC 8News

