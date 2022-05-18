One car stolen, 20 broken into during early morning hours in rural Virginia county

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty cars were reported to have been broken into, and one car was stolen early Tuesday morning in Fluvanna County.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins occurred May 17 between 2:30 and 5 a.m. The break-ins were said to be concentrated in highly populated, residential neighborhoods such as the Lake Monticello area of Jefferson Drive between the Slice and Riverside Gates as well as in the Sycamore Square Subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office and Lake Monticello Police Department said 20 separate reports were made for cars that had been entered, and had items stolen.

Suspect photos courtesy of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office

A car was also stolen from Lake Monticello, and later recovered in the Sycamore Square neighborhood.

Police said surveillance videos in the area appear to show two different suspects, one in dark clothing with a face covering, and one in light clothing with a hood and wearing a backpack. Police believe the suspects are connected.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting for anyone in the area to review home security footage for suspicious activity. If you have information or video footage, contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 434-589-8211 .

