Emporia High Senior Hattie Cooper signs with Emporia State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixteen days after Kevin Muff stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach, the Junior Blues have their new leader. Alex Hutchins has been selected to coach the Washburn Rural program. Hutchins led the Hays High boys’ basketball team for the past three years, compiling a 59-9 record. That includes three conference championships […]
The Mission Valley baseball team has punched their ticket to State. The Vikings won 3 games Wednesday. They defeated Northern Heights 5-2, Lyndon 12-9 and St. Marys 12-2 in the regional championship game. The Mission Valley softball team has also earned a trip to state. The Southern Lyon County baseball...
The season came to an end for the Emporia High baseball team Tuesday. The Spartans were defeated by Topeka Seaman 15-0 in 4 innings in the regional semi-finals. Seaman scored 11 of the runs in the 2nd inning and the Spartans never did recover. Emporia High finishes the season with...
The Emporia High baseball, softball and girls soccer teams play their regional games Tuesday. The baseball team plays at Topeka Seaman. The Spartans were swept by Seaman during the regular season. Senior Hunter Redeker says they will need to play a good all-around game. The winner will play either Hays...
Kansas State has announced 6 new additions to the football Ring of Honor. linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) and quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03). The class will be officially inducted the weekend of...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday was the day for many area schools to be named Regional Champions. For some, it came down to the last innings, and for some, like defending 6A Softball Champions Topeka High, it was a quick night. Nija Cannady showed why she’s a top talent in...
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Hutchinson High School head baseball coach Jim Preston informed KWBW radio and Hutchpost.com Wednesday, that he is resigning from his coaching position with the Salthawks. Preston was hired in 2017 and in his first year guided the Salthawks to the 6A State Tournament where they were defeated by Manhattan in the 1st round in Lawrence.
6 Area High School baseball and softball teams were winners in regional play Monday. Southern Lyon County defeated Yates Center 17-2 and will play Jayhawk Linn in the semi-finals Wednesday. Colony Crest outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 14-3. Central Heights defeated Lebo/Waverly 6-3 in 8 innings. Osage City defeated West...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks was exactly where you’d expect him to be Tuesday when he got the news: he’s this year’s Mr. Kansas Basketball. “I was up at the gym, actually,” he said. Brooks finished a historic season having set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season...
Newsmaker: Organizer Dow Wilson previews the Annual Flint Hills Pro Rodeo June 2nd through the 4th in Strong City. Newsmaker 2: Flint Hills Mall Manager Clarence Frye previews this Saturday’s Food Truck Rally. Newsmaker 3: Britney Hinrichs updates Project Playscape.
Floodwaters are easing for most area residents, but the Lyon County road network is still hampered by the effects of flooding earlier this week. A fair amount of roads south of Emporia — and also between Emporia and Americus — remain closed Thursday morning:. *1200 block Road 170.
Several Lyon County roads and intersections are now passable after flooding earlier this week, while others are barricaded that weren’t previously. The Lyon County Highway Department removed barricades from nearly 30 roads and intersections on Thursday, but many roads are either still closed or were shut down Thursday. That list includes:
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old runner in Pennsylvania broke a record set by a Wichita native that had stood for nearly 60 years. Gary Martin, a senior at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pa. ran a mile in 3:57.98 without the aid of a pacer. Martin narrowly broke Ryun’s high school record of 3:58. 3. Ryun, running for Wichita East, set his record at the 1965 Kansas High School state meet.
Visitors to the Granada Theatre were taken back to the golden days of Rock N Roll thanks to nationally known tribute band Hairball. Hairball, based in Minnesota, combines classic rock with a Las Vegas-style impersonator performance to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to their fans. The group performed some of the greatest hits by legendary bands and musicians such as Twisted Sister, ACDC, Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, KISS and many more.
Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma was knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years, according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told KSNT that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis Best […]
Emporia State University held commencement activities this weekend. Regent Cynthia Lane, a doctoral degree recipient from Emporia State, delivered the welcome address for Saturday’s activities and spoke highly of the impact a degree from ESU has across Kansas. Interim President Ken Hush agrees. He says the university is doing...
WICHITA, Kansas — The number of people enrolling at public colleges in Kansas keeps heading downward — a trend that could bring on more than the usual budgetary nips and tucks. The most drastic changes, and cuts, pose a particular threat to regional schools in Hays, Emporia and...
