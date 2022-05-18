Emporia High Senior Hattie Cooper signs with Emporia State

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Hutchinson High School head baseball coach Jim Preston informed KWBW radio and Hutchpost.com Wednesday, that he is resigning from his coaching position with the Salthawks. Preston was hired in 2017 and in his first year guided the Salthawks to the 6A State Tournament where they were defeated by Manhattan in the 1st round in Lawrence.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO