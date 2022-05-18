ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia High Senior Hattie Cooper signs with Emporia State

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmporia High senior Hattie Cooper has signed with Emporia State to continue...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Washburn Rural hires new boys’ basketball coach

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixteen days after Kevin Muff stepped down as the boys’ basketball coach, the Junior Blues have their new leader. Alex Hutchins has been selected to coach the Washburn Rural program. Hutchins led the Hays High boys’ basketball team for the past three years, compiling a 59-9 record. That includes three conference championships […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Area High School regional baseball and track

The Mission Valley baseball team has punched their ticket to State. The Vikings won 3 games Wednesday. They defeated Northern Heights 5-2, Lyndon 12-9 and St. Marys 12-2 in the regional championship game. The Mission Valley softball team has also earned a trip to state. The Southern Lyon County baseball...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Season ends for Emporia High baseball

The season came to an end for the Emporia High baseball team Tuesday. The Spartans were defeated by Topeka Seaman 15-0 in 4 innings in the regional semi-finals. Seaman scored 11 of the runs in the 2nd inning and the Spartans never did recover. Emporia High finishes the season with...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High baseball, softball and girls soccer begin regionals

The Emporia High baseball, softball and girls soccer teams play their regional games Tuesday. The baseball team plays at Topeka Seaman. The Spartans were swept by Seaman during the regular season. Senior Hunter Redeker says they will need to play a good all-around game. The winner will play either Hays...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Education
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Education
KVOE

Kansas State announces 2022 Ring of Honor class

Kansas State has announced 6 new additions to the football Ring of Honor. linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) and quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03). The class will be officially inducted the weekend of...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Area high school teams heading back to the State Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday was the day for many area schools to be named Regional Champions. For some, it came down to the last innings, and for some, like defending 6A Softball Champions Topeka High, it was a quick night. Nija Cannady showed why she’s a top talent in...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Preston steps down as head baseball coach at Hutch High

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Hutchinson High School head baseball coach Jim Preston informed KWBW radio and Hutchpost.com Wednesday, that he is resigning from his coaching position with the Salthawks. Preston was hired in 2017 and in his first year guided the Salthawks to the 6A State Tournament where they were defeated by Manhattan in the 1st round in Lawrence.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s finest football players to join Ring of Honor

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Six outstanding athletes will be recognized by Kansas State University and become part of K-State’s RIng of Honor 2022. The class, all K-State football greats, will be officially inducted the weekend of the season opener against South Dakota, including linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Centennial League
WIBW

Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks was exactly where you’d expect him to be Tuesday when he got the news: he’s this year’s Mr. Kansas Basketball. “I was up at the gym, actually,” he said. Brooks finished a historic season having set Topeka West’s single-game, single-season...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 05-18-22

Newsmaker: Organizer Dow Wilson previews the Annual Flint Hills Pro Rodeo June 2nd through the 4th in Strong City. Newsmaker 2: Flint Hills Mall Manager Clarence Frye previews this Saturday’s Food Truck Rally. Newsmaker 3: Britney Hinrichs updates Project Playscape.
STRONG CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Penn. high schooler breaks Jim Ryun’s mile record that had stood since 1965

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old runner in Pennsylvania broke a record set by a Wichita native that had stood for nearly 60 years. Gary Martin, a senior at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pa. ran a mile in 3:57.98 without the aid of a pacer. Martin narrowly broke Ryun’s high school record of 3:58. 3. Ryun, running for Wichita East, set his record at the 1965 Kansas High School state meet.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Hairball gives Emporia 20 shows in one inside jampacked Granada Theatre Thursday night

Visitors to the Granada Theatre were taken back to the golden days of Rock N Roll thanks to nationally known tribute band Hairball. Hairball, based in Minnesota, combines classic rock with a Las Vegas-style impersonator performance to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to their fans. The group performed some of the greatest hits by legendary bands and musicians such as Twisted Sister, ACDC, Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, KISS and many more.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Watch: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma was knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years, according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told KSNT that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis Best […]
ALMA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy