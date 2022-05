The New York Mets' dream start to 2022 has suddenly hit a rough patch. Max Scherzer has hit the injured list for an estimated six-to-eight weeks due to an oblique strain. He joins ace Jacob deGrom, who has been out since the end of spring training due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. Tylor Megill also landed on the IL last week with biceps tendinitis following a rough outing against the Nationals, in which he allowed eight runs in 1.1 innings.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO