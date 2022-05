ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Year after year, the Denver Broncos have wandered the special teams wilderness in search of a successful returner with little to show for their effort. In fact, their hopes to flip the field in the third phase of the game have become a first-rate problem. Long-time NFL writer/columnist Rick Gosselin compiles special teams rankings, using 22 categories, that have long been a must-read for coaches and players throughout the league. He ranked the Broncos last for kickoff returns last season and 27th overall.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO