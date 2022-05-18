ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Drew Peterson’s former attorney considers revealing killer cop’s secrets

By Andrew Schroedter, Nexstar Media Wire, Ben Bradley
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RvXs_0fhgnX5P00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – “Maybe it’s time.”

Those three words hint that answers in one of the nation’s most infamous unsolved cases could soon be solved. Attorney Joel Brodsky represented suburban Chicago cop Drew Peterson more than a decade ago when the officer’s fourth wife, Stacy, disappeared.

“It’s something that weighs on my conscience,” Brodsky told WGN Investigates in his Chicago apartment overlooking Lake Michigan. “I would never do anything that would hurt a former client, but he’s in prison, he’s never getting out.  So, if he’s a man, he’d say ‘I’m done, here’s what happened,’ so people can have closure.”

Drew Peterson gets another chance to fight murder conviction

Stacy Peterson’s family immediately feared the worst when she vanished in 2007 because Drew’s previous wife, Kathleen Savio, died under mysterious circumstances. While Stacy has never been found, her disappearance prompted police and prosecutors to reopen – and eventually convict – Drew Peterson of killing his previous wife in a bathtub. Law enforcement labeled Drew as the only suspect in what they suspect was Stacy’s murder, but since her body was never found, they’ve been unable to prosecute.

“I know everything about both of his wives – everything,” Brodsky said. “I feel bad about Drew still not taking responsibility and Stacy still being missing.  I’m thinking about maybe revealing what happened to Stacy and where she is.”

Why would a man who practiced law for 37 years consider betraying his profession’s most sacred practice? Brodsky said it’s because he feels the profession betrayed him. In 2019, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission suspended his law license for two years , leaving him and his clients in limbo. A complaint said Brodsky engaged in “a pattern and practice of unprofessional behavior including false allegations and inappropriate diatribes in pleadings.” Brodsky says he regrets the conduct and attributes it to being “overzealous” in defending his clients.

Brodsky questions why he received such a severe sanction when two powerful politicians – former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and Chicago Alderman Ed Burke – still have the ability to practice law and collect fees despite being charged by federal prosecutors with using their public office to steer business to their private law practices. Burke’s wife is a justice on the Illinois Supreme Court, which oversees the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. “Decisions are made, rulings, opinions are made based not on factors of law but based on who you [and] what you know and what your financial connections to them are,” Brodsky said.

Drew Peterson speaks after 10 years behind bars

Brodsky’s two-year suspension is over but he has yet to apply to have his law license reinstated. “It’s almost like I don’t want to get back into a dirty business – what I think is a dirty business,” Brodsky said.

Stacy Peterson’s sister, Cassandra Cales, told WGN Investigates she’s skeptical of Brodsky’s desire to help bring closure to the family. “If that actually weighed on him – and if he’s not out to gain something – he should reach out to me or law enforcement,” she said.

Legal experts said it’s almost unheard of for a lawyer to betray their client’s trust in such a bold fashion.

“I think it’s despicable,” said former appellate judge David Erickson of Chicago-Kent College of Law. “To break that breaks the very trust that this entire system of law should be based upon.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Brodsky
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
David Erickson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy