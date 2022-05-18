ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield clinches outright WVC softball title with close win over D.C. Everest

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
D.C. Everest shortstop Dakota WItucki throws out a runner during the Evergreens' game at Marshfield on Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Lecker/For Wausau Pilot & Review)

Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield softball team clinched the outright Wisconsin Valley Conference championship with a 3-1 win over D.C. Everest on Thursday at Madison Field.

The outright title is the first for the Tigers’ program since 1997, and is the first conference championship since tying for the 1998 title.

Marshfield’s Courtney Donahue struck out six and did not walk a batter to win the pitchers’ dual over D.C. Everest’s Addison Kluck. Kluck also struck out six.

Marshfield busted open a scoreless game with a two-run fourth inning. Donahue led off with a single and pinch runner Liliana Anaya later scored on a hit by Loryn Jakobi. Madalen Bornbach made it 2-0 when she scored on an error.

D.C. Everest cut the lead in half when Sydney Spear doubled home Lexi Crawford in the fifth, but that was all the Evergreens would get against Donahue.

Marshfield (16-4, 10-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference) added an insurance run in the sixth when Sandy Costa knocked in Jakobi, who had doubled.

D.C. Everest (9-8, 6-6 WVC) will host Eau Claire North for a nonconference doubleheader Friday to finish its regular-season schedule.

The WIAA playoff bracket for Division 1 will be released Wednesday, with play starting with regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 24.

Tigers 3, Evergreens 1

D.C. Everest 000 010 0 – 1 5 1

Marshfield 000 201 x – 3 5 2

WP:

Courtney Donahue. LP: Addison Kluck.

SO: Kluck 6; Donahue 6. BB: Kluck 2; Donahue 0.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spear 2×3, 2B, RBI; Paige Kislow 2B. M, Loryn Jakobi 2×3, 2B, RBI; Sandy Costa 2×3, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 9-8, 6-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 16-4, 10-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

