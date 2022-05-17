The Lady Mustangs' up-and-down season comes to an end with their district semifinals loss

CHILLICOTHE — After a year with its share of highs and lows, it has all come to an end for the Westfall Lady Mustangs after losing to the Fairfield Lady Lions in the Division III district semifinals, 5-1.

"I don't believe that we are still completely healed up," Westfall coach, Lance Heath said. "We did what we could with what we have and obviously losing players like Delana Landefeld weakens our arsenal a little bit. We will come back stronger next year and rebuild and regroup. We will be here again."

Runs for the Lady Lions began in the opening inning after their first two batters got on base after errors by Westfall.

Their third batter, pitcher Caitlyn Quickle, secured the team's first run after an RBI double brought home, Halle Hamilton.

The next run was after a sac-fly by Emmi Vance which brought Jobey Hattan home.

Not happy with his team's defensive mistakes, Coach Heath said that his team was better than what they showed on Tuesday.

"Those errors are the difference-maker in the ball game," Heath said. "I don't know if it was the jitters of being here in the district semis or what, but I know that we prepared very hard for this game. Sometimes, errors just happen."

Westfall ended the game with more errors (five) than they did hits (three).

The second inning was a much better effort by Westfall, who managed to get three quick outs.

However, between the third and fourth inning, the Lady Lions scored three more runs before the Lady Mustangs managed to get their first one.

It came in the fifth inning, after an RBI single from Madison Kearney.

That proved to be the final run of the game for either side, which ended what had been a tumultuous season for the Lady Mustangs.

That also meant the end of the celebrated high school career of the team's lone senior, Abbie Bickenheuser.

Appreciative of the three seasons she had with Bickenheuser, Lady Mustangs pitcher, Olivia Dumm said that Bickenheuser played a huge role in establishing the team's winning culture.

"It's going to be really hard not having Abbie [Bickenheuser] here," Dumm said. "She holds us together. She has been a part of our family for so long, so it is really sad that she is going to be leaving."

Now with the chance to think about her own upcoming senior season, Dumm said that she hopes to lead the team to higher heights in 2023.

"As seniors, Makayla Cook and I really want to help lift our team up," Dumm said. "I want to go even farther than we did this year."

