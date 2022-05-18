Carroll girls win second straight sectional crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll earned its second straight girls track sectional crown on Tuesday night at Spuller Stadium as the Chargers tallied 142.5 points to top second-place Northrop with 119.

Churubusco (64.5 points), Snider (58), and Concordia (48) rounded out the top five.

Girls track regionals are set for Tuesday, May 24 at Indiana Wesleyan University.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.