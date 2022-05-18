ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Junior League of Tyler announces 2022 Mistletoe & Magic, awards more than $170,000 to local nonprofits

By Christa Wood, Sage Sowels
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — We’re still seven months away from Christmas, but it’s never too early to start thinking about it. The Junior League of Tyler kicked off the 2022 season with their announcement for Mistletoe and Magic as well as the recipients of their grants.

It is the annual holiday shopping market and gala that is at the end of November and beginning of December, which is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

This year’s event will be held at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler, due to the construction at Harvey Hall.

“This year we did not pick a theme. My goal is to raise awareness for the mission of the Junior League of Tyler and what Mistletoe and Magic is, and support our partner agencies,” said Lindsey Adams, 2022 Mistletoe & Magic chair.

On Tuesday, other non-profits like the Fostering Collective, the East Texas Food Bank, and the Alzheimer’s Alliance signed their grant contracts.

The Junior League of Tyler will award $171,918 in grants to 12 nonprofit organizations.

“We are so honored to make a positive impact and partner with all of these agencies in our community. Our members raise money through our initiatives during the year, like Mistletoe and Magic, to give back while serving in each of these agencies as well as giving their time,” said President Holli Shull.

They will be receiving grants from the junior league along with volunteer hours during the year.

The 2022-2023 grant recipients include:

  • Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
  • Angel Layettes
  • Breckenridge Village of Tyler (BVT)
  • Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County
  • Christian Women’s Job Corps Inc. of Tyler
  • Discovery Science Place
  • East Texas Food Bank
  • JLT Care Closet
  • JLT Girl Power
  • JLT Summer Reading Camp
  • Literacy Council of Tyler
  • Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc.
  • Smith County Champions for Children
  • St. Paul Children’s Services
  • The Fostering Collective
