Astros tie MLB record with five home runs in a single inning

Ben dives into every division in baseball. In the AL East, Verlander argues why Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the top position player, why Nestor Cortes is the top pitcher, and why the New York Yankees are the best team. In the AL central, Verlander explains why Byron Buxton of the Baltimore Orioles is the top position player, why Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox is the top pitcher, and why the Minnesota Twins are the best team. In the AL west, Verlander reveals why Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels is the best position player, why Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros is the best pitcher, and why the Houston Astros are the best team.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO