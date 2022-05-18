ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Astros tie MLB record with five home runs in a single inning

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi became the third pitcher...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Cubs place Heyward on IL with no designation, recall Hughes

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration...
CHICAGO, IL
WCVB

Red Sox routed by Astros in Boston, as Houston hits 5 homers in 2nd inning

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Nathan Eolvaldi needed just five pitches to get the Astros out in order in the first inning Tuesday night. Houston responded by hitting five home runs off him as part of a nine-run second to tie the MLB record for most homers in an inning, ending his night on its way to routing Boston 13-4.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Can the 2022 Yankees' offense make baseball history?

The New York Yankees’ offense is a juggernaut. In 2021, the Yanks won 92 games and earned a wild-card berth because of their pitching. Last year’s club finished a measly 19th in MLB in runs scored and had only two players — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge — post above-average hitting numbers over the full season. That offensive ineptitude reared its head at the worst possible time, as the Yankees bowed out of the postseason against the Red Sox in the AL Wild-Card Game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge, Taylor Ward, and Justin Verlander headline AL's top performers I Flippin' Bats

Ben dives into every division in baseball. In the AL East, Verlander argues why Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the top position player, why Nestor Cortes is the top pitcher, and why the New York Yankees are the best team. In the AL central, Verlander explains why Byron Buxton of the Baltimore Orioles is the top position player, why Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox is the top pitcher, and why the Minnesota Twins are the best team. In the AL west, Verlander reveals why Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels is the best position player, why Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros is the best pitcher, and why the Houston Astros are the best team.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Red Sox meet the Mariners following Story's 3-home run game

LINE: Red Sox -112, Mariners -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners after Trevor Story hit three home runs against the Mariners on Thursday. Boston is 7-10 at home and 16-22 overall. The Red Sox have gone 10-4 in games...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Michael Brantley
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge vs. The Wall: What's the deal at Camden Yards?

Aaron Judge is tall. The wall is taller. In Tuesday’s Yankees-Orioles game, Judge smashed a hanging slider 100.8 mph to deep left field. At all other 29 MLB stadiums, that blast would have zipped beyond the fence for a homer, but Camden Yards and its new dimensions had other plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports

Giants try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

LINE: Giants -112, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres. San Francisco has gone 11-7 at home and 22-15 overall. The Giants have gone 12-5 in games...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays take on the Reds in first of 3-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -188, Reds +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series. Toronto has a 12-7 record at home and a 20-18 record overall. The Blue Jays rank sixth in the AL with 39 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Angels look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Athletics

LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +151; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into a matchup against the Oakland Athletics as losers of three in a row. Los Angeles has gone 12-7 in home games and 24-16 overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Phillies host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

LINE: Dodgers -148, Phillies +127; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series. Philadelphia is 18-20 overall and 10-11 in home games. The Phillies have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .416. Los Angeles has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Royals host the Twins to start 3-game series

LINE: Twins -129, Royals +110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Kansas City has an 8-12 record in home games and a 14-23 record overall. The Royals are 10-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Altuve leads Astros against the Rangers after 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +152; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers after Jose Altuve had four hits against the Rangers on Thursday. Houston has a 25-14 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy