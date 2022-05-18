ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers distribute food in New York City transit system

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Homeless outreach teams and social service crews are working in the transit system as part of a stepped up effort to address homelessness.

The city, state and MTA have increased efforts to connect people with help. A group of volunteers is also stepping in to make a difference, one meal at a time.

Free Food for the Homeless began about a decade ago.

Henry Thomas experienced homelessness himself. After getting back on his feet, he was inspired to help start the organization.

Their social media accounts, including on Instagram, document their outreach going back to 2016. They rely on volunteers and donations.

PIX11 News’ Greg Mocker has more in the video above.

K Bre
2d ago

Didn't they just arrest a lady for doing that on Mother's Day?! So... lemme get this straight- you're cool with forcing people into poverty and/or homelessness, but won't let them work for themselves so they won't need these hand outs. Classy.

